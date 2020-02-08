Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa holds meeting with Modi, EAM Jaishankar

The Sri Lankan leader is further expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind later today.

Other engagements of the day include his visit to the Rajghat -- where he will lay a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security has been heightened in Varanasi ahead of Rajapaksa's visit.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will emplane for Bodh Gaya in Bihar -- where he will visit Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Centre -- and later in the day to Tirupati, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Mahinda Rajapaksa took oath as the Sri Lanka's prime ministeron November 21 last year, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the island nation.