Chennai: Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 16 fishermen belonging from Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Tuesday, informed Q branch police, Tamil Nadu.

Q branch police informed, "16 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu along with 3 boats apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy at 2 am near Delft island".

More details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:00 AM IST