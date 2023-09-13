Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Asks Mamata Banerjee If She'll Lead Oppn Alliance; WB CM Responds 'OMG!..'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Dubai International Airport Lounge, UAE, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. | Twitter

Conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has gone viral. The two met at at the Dubai International Airport Lounge, UAE, on Wednesday.

In the viral video, Wickeremesinghe asks Banerjee whether he can ask her a question. "Are you going to lead the opposition alliance?," Wickremesinghe asks her.

Seemingly surprised by the question, the West Bengal chief minister laughs and replies, "Oh my god! It depends on the people."

Watch the video below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Pleasant' interaction

Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that her interaction with Wickremesinghe was "pleasant."

"His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion," the West Bengal chief minister wrote on X. "I have been humbled by his greetings and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. HE the President of Sri Lanka extended cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Banerjee left for Madrid, Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit.

Before boarding the flight, she said, "We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made."

Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23 this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)