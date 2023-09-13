 Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Asks Mamata Banerjee If She'll Lead Oppn Alliance; WB CM Responds 'OMG!..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Asks Mamata Banerjee If She'll Lead Oppn Alliance; WB CM Responds 'OMG!..'

Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Asks Mamata Banerjee If She'll Lead Oppn Alliance; WB CM Responds 'OMG!..'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Dubai International Airport Lounge, UAE on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Dubai International Airport Lounge, UAE, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. | Twitter

Conversation between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has gone viral. The two met at at the Dubai International Airport Lounge, UAE, on Wednesday.

In the viral video, Wickeremesinghe asks Banerjee whether he can ask her a question. "Are you going to lead the opposition alliance?," Wickremesinghe asks her.

Seemingly surprised by the question, the West Bengal chief minister laughs and replies, "Oh my god! It depends on the people."

Watch the video below

'Pleasant' interaction

Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that her interaction with Wickremesinghe was "pleasant."

"His Excellency The President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion," the West Bengal chief minister wrote on X. "I have been humbled by his greetings and invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. HE the President of Sri Lanka extended cordial invitation to me to visit Sri Lanka. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications."

Banerjee left for Madrid, Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit.

Before boarding the flight, she said, "We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made."

Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23 this year.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: IT Sleuths Conduct Raids On SP Leader Azam Khan In UP & MP In Tax Evasion Case

Uttar Pradesh: IT Sleuths Conduct Raids On SP Leader Azam Khan In UP & MP In Tax Evasion Case

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Official for Alleged Bribery Involving GeM Portal

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Official for Alleged Bribery Involving GeM Portal

Govt's Robust Capex Surge Sparks Economic Recovery & Infrastructure Reinforcement

Govt's Robust Capex Surge Sparks Economic Recovery & Infrastructure Reinforcement

Indian Air Force Tests Type V Heavy Drop System Designed & Developed By DRDO

Indian Air Force Tests Type V Heavy Drop System Designed & Developed By DRDO

Thank You, Shah Rukh Khan For Exposing Corrupt Congress-Led UPA Rule In 'Jawan': BJP

Thank You, Shah Rukh Khan For Exposing Corrupt Congress-Led UPA Rule In 'Jawan': BJP