Sporadic cases of stone-pelting in Pulwama

Srinagar: Sporadic incidents of stonepelting took place in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, the hometown of slain Hizbul Mujahideen chief Reyaz Naikoo, even as curfew-like restrictions were imposed in many parts of Kashmir on Thursday as a precautionary measure, officials said. Curbs were also imposed in most parts of the valley, including Srinagar city, soon after the news about Naikoo’s killing spread. Though the Kashmir is under the third phase of virus lockdown, extra security was deployed in many sensitive and vulnerable areas of the valley for ensuring peace, the officials said. Mean­while, a 22-year-old Hizb over­ground worker was arrested, and a pistol and a wireless set were recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Thursday.

Clash in Surat over movement curbs: 15 detained

Surat: At least 15 people were detained after they allegedly created ruckus and pelted stones at police over the issue of movement restrictions in a Covid cluster quarantined area of Gujarat’s Surat district, an official said on Thursday. Some areas of Paligam locality near Sachin industrial area in Surat were cluster quarantined and sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus a few days back, DCP Vidhi Chaudhari said. Though residents were asked to stay inside the barricaded area, many did not listen and started moving in and out of the sealed area on Wednesday night, she said. —Agencies