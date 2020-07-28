Spiritual leader Morari Bapu announces donation of Rs 5 crore for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Spiritual leader and Ram Katha narrator Morari Bapu on Monday announced a donation of Rs 5 crore on behalf of Chitrakoot Dham for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Addressing the online viewers of a Ram Katha from Pithoria Hanuman temple, Morari Bapu said, "I pledge to donate Rs 5 lakh for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction. But that won't be all, in total it will be a collection of Rs 5 crore contribution from my katha listeners."
"If I had told somebody, he alone would have donated the entire amount, but I want this to be everyone's participation", he added.
Meanwhile, the 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is all set to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. The schedule was finalised after suggestions from astrologers.
Sharing details of the upcoming event, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said that the 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be live telecasted on public broadcaster Doordarshan. "The day PM @narendramodi ji will be in Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, it will be the most historic moment in the history of independent India. The event will be telecasted LIVE on Doordarshan. Other channels will also broadcast the telecast," the trust constituted to oversee the temple construction said in a tweet on Saturday.
The trust has also appealed all Sants, Mahatmas and devotees of Lord Ram to pray while the ceremony is going on. "We appeal to all pujya Sant-Mahatma and Shri Ram bhakts across the globe to do Samuhik Pujan & Bhajan-Kirtan with their family, friends & the society, between 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM," they said.