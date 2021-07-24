Spike in Kerala with 18,531 fresh COVID case

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala on Saturday recorded 18,531 fresh Covid cases pushing the infection count to 32,54,064, with the test positivity rate (TPR) falling to below 12 per cent.

The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent, on July 23.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 15,969 with 98 more deaths.

As many as 15,507 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,99,469 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,38,124, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,55,568 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 11.91 per cent.

So far, 2,61,06,272 samples have been tested, it said.