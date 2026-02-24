SpiceJet Plane Carrying 150 Passengers To Leh Suffers Engine Snag Mid-Air; Returns To Delhi

New Delhi: A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital due to an engine issue on Tuesday morning, according to a source.
There were around 150 people on board the Boeing 737 aircraft that was operating the flight SG121, the source added.
When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.
"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The source said the aircraft suffered an engine issue.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)