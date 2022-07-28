SpiceJet issues fresh statement; takes pride in 'being on schedule'

Representative Image | FPJ

On Thursday, a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction, SpiceJet has finally issued a statement.

“All SpiceJet flights departed on time, as per schedule today morning. There were no flight cancellations.

"There has been absolutely no impact on our schedule following yesterday’s order by the regulator. This has been possible as SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current lean travel season.

"We would like to once again reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks.

"SpiceJet is confident of scaling up its operations and addressing any concern the regulator may have on priority," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

All of this comes as SpiceJet is not only mired in controversy, but also is the subject of an active DGCA investigation.

Why does this matter?

To put this into context, in terms of what it means for flyers: On March 11, the DGCA approved 4,192 weekly domestic flights of SpiceJet for this year's summer schedule, which ends on October 29.

SpiceJet's planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction between June 19 and July 5, following which the DGCA on July 6 issued a show cause notice to the airline.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks," the aviation regulator's order said.

The DGCA mentioned that if the airline wants to increase the number of flights beyond 50 per cent during the eight weeks, it will have to demonstrate that it has "sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity".

The regulator said that it conducted a financial audit of the airline in September last year and found the carrier is operating on a "cash and carry model" and the suppliers and vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to a shortage of spare parts.

There is "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions" in the airline which has resulted in degradation of "safety margins", it said.

According to the aviation regulator, SpiceJet submitted its response to the show-cause notice on Monday. The airline's response has been reviewed at an "appropriate level" and it has been observed that the carrier is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents, it said.

However, the airline needs to sustain these efforts for safe and reliable air transport service, the DGCA stated.