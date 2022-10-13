Chaos on SpiceJet's Goa Hyderabad flight after smoke in cabin; passengers rush out on tarmac, record viral video

e-Paper Get App
There were fire-trucks around the aircraft as it landed. The aircraft is now towed to the remote gate at the airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 01:17 PM IST
A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was observed coming out of the cabin during descent.

According to airport sources, a female passenger fell ill on the plane as the smoke was coming out of the cockpit and cabin. It has been revealed that she is currently undergoing treatment at the airport hospital. A total of 86 passengers were said to be on board.

All the passengers were safely deplaned, said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

VT-SQB SpiceJet aircraft declared an emergency and landed in Hyderabad. There were firetrucks around the aircraft as it landed. The aircraft was towed to the remote gate at Shamshabad airport.

Meanwhile, nine flights have been diverted due to emergency landing of the aircraft. Among them, there are six domestic, two international and one cargo aircraft.

