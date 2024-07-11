SpiceJet Female Employee Slaps CISF Jawan At Jaipur Airport, Shocking Video Surfaces; Airline Issues Statement

Jaipur, July 11: A shocking incident was reported from Jaipur Airport on Thursday where a Spicejet woman employee slapped a CISF jawan. The shocking incident was captured on camera.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, it is seen that following an argument, the woman Spicejet employee slapped the CISF jawan.

The woman's action shocked one and all standing there. The Spicejet staff member was reportedly arrested after the incident.

She has been identified as Anuradha Rani and worked as food supervisor with Spicejet airline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman was reportedly furious after she was stopped by Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad from using the vehicle gate. Even as the CISF personnel was trying to make his point, the Spicejet woman employee suddenly slapped him.

However, the CISF jawan exercised restrained and was not provoked by the incident. Meanwhile, a lady security guard took her aside and tried explaining her, showed the video. The incident took place at 4 am on Thursday. The woman has been arrested.

CISF Official Issues Statement

"A female SpiceJet employee was asked to undergo mandatory screening at the nearby entrance for airline crew at Jaipur airport, but no female CISF personnel were available at the time. The female employee got agitated and slapped the on-duty CISF personnel. A case has been registered against her and she has been arrested," said a senior CISF official.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Spicejet Issues Statement

Spicejet Airline issued a statement regarding the incident. SpiceJet Spokesperson said, "Today, an unfortunate incident occurred at Jaipur Airport involving a SpiceJet female security staff member and a male CISF personnel. While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"SpiceJet is taking immediate legal action in this serious case of sexual harassment against its female employee and has approached the local police. We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," said the Airlines in its statement.