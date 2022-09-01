e-Paper Get App

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag

The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, the official said

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag | Representative image

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag," the official said.

"On September 1, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Nashik returned back to Delhi after flight crew experienced a malfunction with the AutoPilot system. The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers were disembarked normally." SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.

