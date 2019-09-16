'Spend some time speaking with minorities of Pakistan': BJP MP tells Malala after her tweet's on Kashmir

On September 14 when Nobile prize winner Malala Yousafzai showed concern over Kashmir’s restriction, BJP’s MP Shobha Karandlaje did not spare her and asked her to speak up for the minorities in Pakistan.

Malala in a series of tweets talked about the restriction in Kashmir valley and the difficulties faced by the people, especially school children. Malala quoted a Kashmiri girl in one of her tweets: “The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary.”

As Malala is an education activist, she focused more on impact of children’s education in Kashmir during the restriction.