Speeding Audi Runs Over Karnal Man, Killing Him; Body Parts Found Strewn Across

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a man lost his life in Karnal, Haryana, while he was out for a walk with his sister-in-law and niece.

According to reports, the collision was so severe that the man's body was found in pieces after the crash.

The accident occurred near Jalmana village in Karnal while the man was walking on the road with his sister-in-law and niece after dinner.

Locals alerted the police after hearing the woman scream for help.

Both women sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

ब्लैक रंग की Audi कार ने एक परिवार को बुरी तरह से मारी टक्कर , पिता ने मौके पर तोड़ा दम , मां व बेटी घायल ,देखें Live Video pic.twitter.com/5HawBbkVzh — Karnal Breaking News (@KarnalBreaking) April 7, 2024

While the sister-in-law suffered a dismembered leg, the niece was discovered in a nearby field.

The police have confiscated the Haryana-registered black Audi involved, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and their companion.