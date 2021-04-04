Special UP police team leaving for Punjab to bring back Ansari

The Uttar Pradesh government is sending a special police team to Punjab on Monday to take custody of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari and bring him back from Ropar jail to Banda jail.

IG Chitrakoot K Satyanarayana said a special team from Banda will leave for Punjab on Monday to bring Mukhtar Ansari back to Banda Jail.

“After reaching Ropar in Punjab, the team will complete the paper formalities to take his custody and bring him back,” said the IG, claiming that an adequate security force is being sent to bring him back to UP safely.

A medical check-up of Mukhtar Ansari may also be done in Punjab before bringing him back to Banda Jail. On reaching Banda jail, he will go for mandatory RT PCR test and will be quarantined in a secluded high-security cell in Banda jail.

The IG said that security in Banda jail has been beefed up and additional force would be deployed at the main gate of the jail and surrounding areas. High alert has been sounded in Banda and adjoining districts. “A watch will be kept on all hotels and guest houses to keep an eye on visitors,” he said.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had ordered the Punjab government to hand over Mukhtar Ansari back to UP Police within two weeks, ignoring pleas of the Punjab government. The Department of Home and Justice, Punjab government has finally written to the Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi on April 3 to make suitable arrangements for handing over Mukhtar Ansari to UP Police before April 8.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate mafia don’s private bulletproof luxury ambulance case, arrested his henchman Shoaib alia Bobby from Barabanki. Shoaib’s name had figured in the murder of Lucknow Jail Superitendent RK Tiwari in 1999. He was, however, let off by the court for want of evidence.

The SIT suspects that Shoaib might have helped the mafia don to get the ambulance registered in Barabanki. The SIT is also keeping a watch on his other henchmen who used to frequent Ropar Jail to meet Ansari.

On the other hand, Barabanki Police reached Mau and grilled BJP leader and owner of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital Dr Alka Rai for two hours. Mafia don;s ambulance is registered in the name of her hospital.