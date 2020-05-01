Special trains to run from point to point on request of State governments: Ministry of Railways

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement stranded migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons by special trains, the Ministry of Railways has said that these special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments.

The Ministry of Railways has also said that the passengers have to be screened by sending states and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed. The sending State Govts will have to bring passengers in batches to the designated railway station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions, said the Ministry of Railways.

When the passangers reach their destinations, they will be received by the respective State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary, added the Ministry of Railways.