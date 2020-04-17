Special train moves 950 Army personnel from Bangalore, Belgaum and Secundrabad to operational areas in North India

A special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum and Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has started from Bangalore today (17 April).
All personnel have undergone mandatory quarantine period and are medically fit. The train is scheduled to reach the destination on 20 April 2020.
All possible precautions as part of COVID-19 management including disinfection of the platform, bogies and baggage was carried out in addition to establishment of a Sanitisation tunnel. Social distance was ensured while entraining and screening.
The second train to cater for transportation of army personnel to units deployed in the Northeastern part of the country is scheduled later.
