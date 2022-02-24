Special flight comprising Indian nationals, students from Ukraine land in Delhi; see pics

A special flight from Ukraine comprising Indian nationals including students landed in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Russia President Vladimir Putin this morning declared a 'military operation' in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Kl8PFGAD8v — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Some of the students spoke to the media present at the airport and shared that the Indian embassy in Ukraine had asked them to leave the country.

"The situation where I was living is fine as the place is far from the border. But our embassy told us to leave; came back after the advisory was issued," an MBBS student who returned from Ukraine in the wake of Russia- Ukraine conflict, told news agency ANI.

Another student said, "Last night we received a message about the emergency situation in Ukraine for 30 days, so we landed back home."

Meanwhile, Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev soon after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday.

Several reports indicate several explosions in the Boryspil area to the east of the capital, CNN reported.

According to the American broadcaster, at least two massive explosions were reported in the early hours of Thursday.

Announcing a special "military operation" in the Donbas region, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize Ukraine and defend people's "suffering, persecution and genocide" by the Kiev regime.

"I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation. Its goal will be to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime. For this we will aim for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine," said Putin, asking Ukrainian soldiers to lay down arms.

This comes hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not posed and will not pose a threat to Russia.

In an emotional appeal delivered largely in Russian, Zelenskyy refuted Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and warned that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

After the military operation was announced, US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's actions, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The US President said that he is monitoring the situation from the White House, and will soon meet with the other G7 leaders.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:39 AM IST