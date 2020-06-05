Special Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea for AAP MLA arrested over alleged suicide of Delhi doctor

"The investigations are still in progress, in these circumstances if the accused is released on interim bail, considering the dominant position of the accused, who is stated to be resident of the same locality as also the local MLA, therefore chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. Therefore, no ground for interim bail is made out at this stage. The application stands dismissed," the order said.

The court had earlier reserved its order in the matter, in which Jarwal had sought interim bail on the ground to attend the last rites of his father-in-law.