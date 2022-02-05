Special Assembly session to adopt fresh NEET exemption Bill: Tamil Nadu governor failed to perform constitutional duty, says CM MK Stalin

Chennai: In an indication of further straining of ties between the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday charged that Governor R N Ravi had failed to perform constitutionally vested duties in respect of a State Bill seeking to dispense with NEET-based admissions in MBBS/BDS courses. The Governor had earlier this week returned to the Legislative Assembly Speaker a Bill passed in September last year seeking to admit students to medical colleges on the basis of their class XII marks.

At an all-party meeting chaired at the Secretariat, where it was decided to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass a fresh Bill seeking NEET exemption, Stalin said the Governor had created an “unprecedented situation” by not forwarding the original Bill for Presidential assent.

Rejecting the Governor’s contention that the Supreme Court had upheld the NEET, Stalin said the Assembly, which had powers to enact legislation, had adopted the Bill to reflect the aspirations of eight crore people of Tamil Nadu.

“It is directly connected with the sovereignty of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We sought approval from the President since the Supreme Court judgment and the power of the Assembly are two different issues,” he argued.

“The Governor should have forwarded the Bill to the President for assent. But he failed in his constitutional duty. I met him on November 27 last year and requested him to send it to the President. Subsequently, senior Minister Duraimurugan also met him and pressed the issue on December 17, 2021,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the legislation was adopted on the basis of a report submitted by former Madras High Court judge Justice A K Rajan, who had examined the social anomalies created by NEET.

Contrasting the situation with the past, he recalled that in 2006 when the DMK Government had adopted a Bill abolishing entrance examinations for professional courses, the then Governor and President had granted assent for it in a matter of 86 days. Whereas, now the Governor had kept the Bill with him since September and returned it now.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:45 PM IST