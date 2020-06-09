Speak up Delhi: Amid rising cases, Rahul Gandhi shares plight of COVID-19 positive family; says 'we share your pain'

The individual in the video can be seen somberly explaining that in recent days his entire family has become infected. This includes his wife and two small children -- aged nine and five. The man, who identifies himself as Ajay Jha and says that he is a journalist, says that two people in the family have passed away in the last 10 days.

"The body was kept for a long time -- nobody came to take it. The ambulance came, but it did not take it," he says, adding that while people were busy pointing fingers at each other, nobody was taking responsibility.

While the Delhi government has been vocal in asserting that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control, Jha suggests that this is not true.

"People are just relying on god," he said.