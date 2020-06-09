Speak up Delhi: Amid rising cases, Rahul Gandhi shares plight of COVID-19 positive family; says 'we share your pain'

In the last few days we have seen a slew of COVID-19 related issues cropping up in Delhi. From revoked orders regarding the use of hospitals by non-residents of Delhi to predictions that the number of cases would cross the 5.5 lakh mark by July 31 -- it has been a busy few days.
To elaborate on the above, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that by June 15 there would be 44,000 cases. By the end of June, he estimated that this number would rise to 1 lakh cases. By July 15 there will be 2.25 lakh cases and by July 31, 5.5 lakh cases were expected, Sisodia said.
Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has joined the fray, urging Delhi to "speak up". On Tuesday, Gandhi took to Twitter sharing a video where a man can be seen recounting how his entire family had been affected by the novel coronavirus.
"For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together," Gandhi wrote.
The individual in the video can be seen somberly explaining that in recent days his entire family has become infected. This includes his wife and two small children -- aged nine and five. The man, who identifies himself as Ajay Jha and says that he is a journalist, says that two people in the family have passed away in the last 10 days.
"The body was kept for a long time -- nobody came to take it. The ambulance came, but it did not take it," he says, adding that while people were busy pointing fingers at each other, nobody was taking responsibility.
While the Delhi government has been vocal in asserting that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control, Jha suggests that this is not true.
"People are just relying on god," he said.
Jha also expressed concern for the health of his young children and said that while he was trying to hold things together, his wife had been very upset by the recent deaths.
"Need help, need treatment. My hope is that people will listen and come forward to help," he adds in conclusion.
In recent days, Delhi has recorded a growing number of COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, data given on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website indicates that more than 29,900 positive cases have been recorded. Of these 17712 cases remain active. 874 people have passed away.
