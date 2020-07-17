'Spastha Disha, no blurring': Internet floods with memes as Rahul Gandhi says 'no direction, no vision'

Talking about the Centre's foreign policies, Gandhi stated that the country had "strategic partnerships with the United States and Russia, which have now become transactional relations." He spoke on India's current relations with its neighbours and said the central government has managed to anger Nepal, Bhutan and even Sri Lanka, who used to be friends with India earlier.

"Our economy was something that we could boast about going to the world. We have seen the worst economic growth in 50 years, unemployment is highest in 40 years. The economy is in absolute disaster," said Gandhi.

"We have said on multiple occasions that the economy needs major boosts from the government. We have said fire the economy, protect small businesses," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's one particular line in the video has now become a meme. "Na spasht disha hai, na drishtikon (Neither there is a sense of direction, nor vision)," he had said.

