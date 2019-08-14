PM Modi does not believe in resting on his laurels. Nor does he want to wait for the 100-day ritual to be over before reading out his report card.

On the 75th day itself, he has stepped out to tom-tom his government’s achievements. Not the least of which was that this session of the Lok Sabha has been the most productive since 1952.

Sample what else he has to say in a special interview

‘‘We have set an unprecedented pace within just the first few days of our government. What we have been able to achieve is the result of Spasht Neeti, Sahi Disha (clear policy, right intentions)."

“Many momentous initiatives have been taken such as pension schemes for farmers and traders, reform of the medical sector, important amendments in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, beginning of labour reforms...I could go on and on. But the gist

of the matter is that when the intentions are right, there is clarity of purpose and implementation, and there is people's support, then there's no limit to what we can do. There has been no wasting of time, no mulling over things for too long, instead a calibrated plan to execute, implement and take bold decisions, none bigger than the one on Kashmir."

"In just the first 75 days of our government, a lot has happened. From children's safety to Chandrayaan-II, from action against corruption to freeing Muslim women from the scourge of Triple Talaq, from Kashmir to Kisan, we have shown what a resolute government with a strong mandate of the people can achieve. We have taken a head-start in tackling the most pressing issue of our times with the formation

of Jal Shakti Ministry for a mission mode and integrated approach to improve water supply and augment water conservation."