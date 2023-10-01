SP To Announce Candidates For VIP LS Seats In UP Soon; Ready To Team Up With Congress In MP & Rajasthan

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI

Taking a lead over others, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will start announcing the name of its candidates for the VIP LS seats in Uttar Pradesh very soon.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would release the first list of LS candidates for the VIP seats of UP. The party will come out with a list of around a dozen candidates during the auspicious days of Navratri beginning From October 20.

While talking to media on Sunday, Akhilesh said that these VIP seats are those from where bigwigs of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) used to contest. These seats include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Mathura and Bareilly. He said that SP has drawn a strategy to defeat BJP on these VIP seats and as a part of it, the candidates are to be announced first.

Read Also SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Claims No Change Visible In Many Years Of BJP Rule In Madhya Pradesh

SP ready to forge alliance with Congress in key states

Akhilesh Yadav said that his party is willing to forge alliance with Congress in the assembly polls of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He said that the party is willing to contest a few assembly seats in these states where it has a strong base. It may be mentioned that SP had won two seats in previous assembly polls of MP and its candidates were placed in second position in three segments. Akhilesh said that the SP unit in MP has finalized names of few candidates for assembly elections but being part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance the party will talk to congress first.

A senior SP leader from UP said that the party has started discussion with congress for MP assembly polls while for Rajasthan it is yet to begin. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has conveyed to congress for his willingness to contest on five seats in MP. In case of alliance with congress, SP Chief is likely to campaign jointly in MP.