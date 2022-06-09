e-Paper Get App

SP MLC booked for hateful remarks against Lord Shiva

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLC, Lal Bihari Yadav, in the Kanth police station of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Moradabad: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party MLC, Lal Bihari Yadav, in the Kanth police station of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva.

Yadav has been booked under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC. The case was registered after the Bajrang Dal workers complained about the remarks made by the SP leader.

It was alleged that the SP MLC made objectionable remarks against Shivling and Lord Shiva in an alleged video. While registering a complaint, the Bajrang Dal leaders alleged that the Hindu sentiments were hurt by Lal Bihari Yadav.

This comes amid the ongoing Gyanvapi dispute where the Hindu side claimed that a 'Shivling' was discovered within the premises of the mosque during the survey that was ordered by the Varanasi court.

In a similar incident, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party after she made alleged controversial religious remarks during a TV show.

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...
