e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, condition serious

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, condition serious

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Mulayam Singh Yadav |
Follow us on

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition has suddenly deteriorated following which he has been admitted to the hospital on Sunday, ANI reported.

According to media reports, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and has been shifted to the ICU after his health condition became "serious".

Doctors are constantly monitoring Mulayam Singh's health.

According to reports, Yadav's son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has left for Delhi and will travel to neighbouring Gurugram to remain with his father at the hospital.

This is a developing story.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: Yogi Adityanath govt restricts use of tractors after Kanpur mishap that killed 26

UP: Yogi Adityanath govt restricts use of tractors after Kanpur mishap that killed 26

'AAP to form govt in Gujarat', Arvind Kejriwal cites IB report

'AAP to form govt in Gujarat', Arvind Kejriwal cites IB report

NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, condition serious

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, condition serious

JK police personnel killed, CRPF jawan injured as terrorists open fire at checkpost in Pulwama

JK police personnel killed, CRPF jawan injured as terrorists open fire at checkpost in Pulwama