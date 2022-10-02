SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shifted to ICU in Gurugram's Medanta hospital, condition serious

Mulayam Singh Yadav |

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's condition has suddenly deteriorated following which he has been admitted to the hospital on Sunday, ANI reported.

According to media reports, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and has been shifted to the ICU after his health condition became "serious".

Doctors are constantly monitoring Mulayam Singh's health.

According to reports, Yadav's son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has left for Delhi and will travel to neighbouring Gurugram to remain with his father at the hospital.

This is a developing story.