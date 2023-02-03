e-Paper Get App
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav escapes unhurt after convoy meets with accident in Hardoi, several others injured (Watch video)

SP chief was on his way to attend a wedding in Hardoi in UP.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav escapes unhurt after several vehicles in his convoy collided against each other Friday afternoon in UP's Hardoi.

In the visuals, several people can be seen carrying an injured person into an ambulance that rushed to the spot as people standing nearby shout, "Put others in the van as well."

The incident happened while Akhilesh Yadav was on his way to Baithapur village in Hardoi to participate in a wedding ceremony. Several vehicles in the convoy collided near Farhat Nagar Railway Crossing. As the vehicles approached the railway crossing, a train applied brakes and due to which half a dozen vehicles in the convoy collide with each other. However, there was no damage to Yadav's car and he is said to be safe. All the injured have been taken to the hospital.

As per reports, Akhilesh Yadav left for the wedding ceremony after meeting the workers at Mallawan at around 2 pm.

article-image

