SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer continues to be on life support

Earlier in August, famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for COVID-19. announcing on social media that he was facing "mild symptoms". A week later, he was on life support at Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital and his condition was critical.
He remains on life support and in the ensuing days many had expressed concern for the playback singer's health, wishing him a speedy recovery. On Monday however, things took a brighter turn with DMK president M K Stalin and actor Rajinikanth saying that the vocalist's health is showing improvement. His son SP Charan had said on Sunday that his father has been breathing a little more comfortably than before.
"Doctors are calling him critical, but he's stable," his son SP Charan said on Monday evening in an Instagram video update.
While many have taken this as an indication that the singer might soon be headed towards a recovery, the hospital sounded a cautious note on Monday evening. "Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support in ICU. His condition remains critical," MGM Healthcare said on August 17.
(With inputs from agencies)
