Southern Railway announces Summer Special trains to counter rush; details inside

Good News for Passengers! It has been decided to run summer special trains in co-ordination with Southern Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Details are as under.

Train No. 06055 / 06056 Tambaram - Jodhpur Jn. - Tambaram Superfast Special (Weekly):

Train No. 06055 Tambaram - Jodhpur Jn. Superfast Special (Weekly) will leave from Tambaram at 14:00 hrs on Thursday, 27/04/2023 & 04/05/2023. Train will reach Jodhpur Jn. at 17:20 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 06056 Jodhpur Jn. - Tambaram Superfast Special (Weekly) will leave from Jodhpur Jn. at 17:30 hrs on Sunday, 30/04/2023 to 07/05/2023. Train will reach Tambaram at 19:15 hrs on the third day.

Train will halt at Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam Jn., Katpadi, Jolarpettai Jn., Salem Jn., Erode Jn., Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn., Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn., Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Jn., Anand Jn., Ahmedabad Jn., Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari & Luni stations.

Composition : Total 22 LHB Coaches = Two Tier AC - 01 Coach, Three Tier AC - 08 Coaches, Sleeper - 05 Coaches, General - 06 Coaches ,Generator Car - 01, SLR - 01.

For detailed halts & timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to kindly avail the services

