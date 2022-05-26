South Western Railway prepares for harsh monsoon

Representative image | (ANI Photo)

Goa: The South Western Railway (SWR) will likely face harsh monsoon repercussions in the Tinai ghat section and in the vulnerable sections along the Vasco-Londa route and more.

Special attention is being paid to the ghat areas in the Hubballi division between the Castle Rock and Kulem sections, which experience heavy rainfall each year.

On Wednesday, General Manager Sanjeev Kishore reviewed all the work related to preparing for the monsoon, in the presence of the Divisional Railway Managers of Hubballi, Bengaluru, and Mysuru Divisions.

The preparation work includes cleaning drains, side drains, catch water drains, bridge vent ways, and drainage arrangements for Road under Bridges (RUBs), the removal of loose boulders, the cutting or trimming of trees, and the installation of porter cabins.

For the purposes of quick restoration and the clearing of tracks if there are landslips, excavators have been stationed at Londa, Castle Rock, Caranzol, Dudhsagar, Sonalium, Kulem, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road.

An Accident Relief Train and an Accident Relief Medical Van have been kept ready at all times.

Weather bulletins by the India Meteorological Department are being monitored and weather warnings are being given to stations to alert station masters and maintenance staff.

