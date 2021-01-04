Sourav Ganguly health update: Dada likely to be discharged on Wednesday

Two days after being hospitalized after a ‘minor cardiac arrest’, the former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is likely to get discharged on Wednesday.



“Cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty will pay a visit on Tuesday to see Sourav Ganguly at the hospital. We had sought consultation with Shetty through video-conferencing on Monday. So, if not tomorrow, hopefully, he will be released the day after tomorrow, which is Wednesday,” said Dr. Rupali Basu.

Basu also added that after medical consultation it has been decided that Ganguly is stable and doesn’t need immediate angioplasty. “Dada is stable and without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management. Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures at home once discharged. He has been advised to take rest at home,” said Basu.

The medical board of nine members met and discussed the treatment plan with family members and said that the further course of action on the other two blocked arteries will be decided on Tuesday after the visit of Devi Shetty.

Notably, politicians of all hues have made constant visits to the hospital. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of Ganguly’s health and prayed for his ‘speedy recovery'.



On Monday, political observer Bikash Chakraborty said that more than anything political leaders are trying to encash the popularity of the former Indian skipper ahead of the assembly polls.Meanwhile, a special lounge has been set up at the Woodlands Hospital for visitors who are visiting without permission to check on the health of the former India captain.