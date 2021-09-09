Sourav Ganguly confirms biopic being made in Bollywood, Luv Rajan films to produce

Kolkata: Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tweeted that Luv production is making a biopic on him.

Sourav on Thursday took to Twitter and Instagram and announced that his life story is being adapted into a movie by Luv Ranjan Films.

“Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen”, read the former Indian skipper’s tweet.

Couple of months back Sourav in Bengali media said that his biopic is being made but then didn’t confirm the producers or actor’s name that will play his part.

Sourav was also heard stating that even he got the option to act in the movie but he had turned it down.

According to close aides to Saurav, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play Ganguly.

“Not just the win in Lord’s stadium but also Ganguly’s Greg Chapal tussle and then his comeback everything will be depicted in the biopic,” mentioned the close aides.

According to Luv Foundations they are thrilled and honoured to make the biopic of Saurav Ganguly.

“We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings,” read a statement of Luv films.

It is pertinent to mention that biopic of former Indian Skippers like Md. Azaruddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kapil Dev were also made.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:09 PM IST