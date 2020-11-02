Sounds of Isha’s latest Native American-Indian Classical Fusion will move you

The music of indigenous communities is not just about singing and dancing, but also their relationship with nature and spirituality. Isha Foundation’s home-grown band Sounds of Isha recreated exactly that with “Yeha-Noha”, a song that blends perfectly the depth and richness of a centuries-old musical art form with elements of Indian classical music.

For millennia, indigenous peoples have shared a deep intimacy with nature and the life around them, particularly birds and animals. Yeha-Noha, a chant sung by indigenous peoples of the Navajo Nation – one of the largest native nations in the United States – is sung in winter as part of the ancient and traditional Navajo Shoe Game that is said to have been played between animals.

The troupe unveiled their music video for their new song on October 19 on YouTube. From iconic monuments such as Crazy Horse in South Dakota and Mato Tipila in Wyoming, to scenic views of the Zion National Park in Utah and the Mississippi River in Missouri, the video features Sadhguru exploring picturesque landscapes and attempting to understand the profundity and culture of Native American people.

The video also captures the majestic Meramec Caverns (Missouri), Old Faithful Geyser (Wyoming), Eternal Flame (Cherokee Nation) and other notable landmarks.