Sound of Speaker's Silence? Sumitra Mahajan roped in Cong leaders to raise issues in MP

Former Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan on Monday confessed that she used to rope in Congress leaders to raise important issues when former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power in the state.

Saying that she could not speak against Chouhan as the BJP government she herself belongs to was in power in Madhya Pradesh then, Mahajan said, "If my government was in power, I could not speak against them but I felt that issues needed to be raised for the welfare of people of Indore. I used to humbly request Jitu Patwari and Tulsi Silawat (Congress leaders) to raise the issue, while also assuring that the situation will be handled and taken to Shivraj (Shivraj Singh Chouhan)."