Sorry Rahul, I don't watch your shows: Arvind Kejriwal trolls India Today anchor

Well, it seems that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has become quite active on social media who has been promptly replying to tweets.
In his latest one he was replying to India Today Anchor Rahul Kanwal.
"Glad Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal watched India Today Newstrack coverage of hospital and App reality check so closely. He's asked for a few days time to aligh what the app says with what hospitals say is actual situation in the wards. Cries of relatives of patients were horrifying," said Kanwal who hosts prime-time show Newstrack on weekdays which is aired on India Today.
To this Kejriwal promptly replied, "Sorry Rahul, I never watch ur programs"
Here is how Twitterati reacted to his response;
Well, looks like Kejriwal is on a tweet-spree amid the lockdown.
Earlier, after he announced the reopening of barber shops and salons, several reactions started to pour in on Twitter. Journalist Sagarika Ghose thanked the CM and said "Hairy problem photo impact! CM Arvind Kejriwal allows barbers and salons. Thank you sir."
Kejriwal, to this, promptly responded, "Pl enjoy your haircut."
