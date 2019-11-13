Sorry guys, Ranu Mondal demanding land for a church in Ayodhya is 'fake news'

Few days back, a satirical website called 'The Fauxy' posted a news saying that the singer and viral sensation Ranu Mondal has demanded a Church after the Ayodhya verdict. The news which was fake went viral on the internet as people misunderstood the satire as a true story.

The news which started spreading from Facebook, made its way to Twitter where people started bashing her owing to her unreasonable demands. Many posted the same tweet which said that industry should have left her at the station itself and that she is now sitting on everyone's head.