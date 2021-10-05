‘Sorry for the disruption’, says Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services return online

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

While apologising for the disruption in the services of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, tech giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that services are returning online on Tuesday.

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Facebook on Tuesday said in a tweet that its services were now coming back online as the team worked to fix the issue. "We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us," the social media giant stated after a global outage of nearly 6 hours.

Taking to Twitter early on Tuesday, WhatsApp said: "Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share."

Users started reporting that Instagram, WhatsApp and other services under the Facebook corporate umbrella are now accessible as normal for the first time since around 9 pm IST on Monday when reports of the outage and disrupted services began pouring in.

While the users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day, the stocks of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result.

Earlier, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, Downdetector, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.

The company said in a post on Monday, "The largest outage we've ever seen on Downdetector with over 10.6 million problem reports from all over the globe." The US-led the world in the number of reports for disrupted service of more than 1.7 million, followed by Germany at 1.3 million reports and the Netherlands at 9,15,000 reports.

Monday's outage had left several services under the Facebook corporate umbrella, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, inaccessible.

Microblogging platform Twitter was abuzz with tweets about the outage as netizens shared posts and memes about the outage.

India has one of the highest number of users of Facebook as well as its other platforms. As per government data shared earlier this year, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook users and 21 crore Instagram users.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:57 AM IST