SonuSoodwithCongress trends on Twitter as actor's sister Malvika joins party in Punjab

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood on Monday, January 10 joined Congress in presence of Punjan Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The the development comes as a "game-changer" ahead of the February 14 assembly polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:00 PM IST