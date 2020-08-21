Sonu Sood deletes anti-Modi tweet on job loss

As he told FPJ about his efforts to send people home, "Someone had to send a message across that we need to come forward to help these people who actually built our homes, who help us survive in every city, in every state. I thought I will get permission from all governments, and try and send the labourers to their native places. There's nothing better than reuniting them with their families."

Over the months, as we remain under the onslaught of the virus, Sood has become somewhat of a saviour in the eyes of many. At the same time, others have alleged that he has been propped up by the BJP. Sood himself had said that he is "a huge Modi fan", adding that he admired the Prime Minister for how he connects with the common man.

But on Friday, Sonu Sood came under heavy criticism after sharing a cartoon on job loss in India. The tweet has since been deleted. the cartoon, split into two segments talks about "1.9 crore job losses" in India.

The post had first been shared by cartoonist Satish Acharya.