Sonia vows to defeat BJP ‘manipulations’

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday blasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for a "shameless attempt" to subvert democracy in Maharashtra, asserting that it were done under the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

"Every effort was made to blatantly sabotage the 3-party alliance government formation," she affirmed at the Congress parliamentary party meeting in Parliament's Central Hall, declaring that "we three parties (Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena) are united in our resolve to defeat the BJP's sordid manipulations."

Sonia Said the Modi-Shah government is bankrupt of decency and clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country, be it economic crisis deepening by the day, growth declining, unemployment growing and investment not happening, besides worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses.

Accusing the government intoxicated by power following no rules or conventions, Sonia described how it is wielding to strike at every institution of democracy, at every political opponent and referred to its "sheer vindictiveness" that has kept former finance minister P Chidambaram in prison for 100 days.

She said these are undoubtedly extraordinary times when fortitude and resilience of the Congress members are under the greatest of tests. She, however, exuded confidence that "collectively we will turn the tide, not for our sake but for the sake of the Constitution, for the sake of a liberal and pluralistic democracy and for the same of our country and people."

In her address to the party MPs, Sonia hit at the PM and the Home Minister pursuing divisive politics to divert attention of the people from their day-to-day livelihood concerns. She said these issues, like one relating to amendments in the citizenship law, strike at the very foundation of the Constitution. Whole of the northeast is in turmoil because of these amendments, she said.

She pointed out that the NRC project implemented by the BJP government did not fulfill the RSS-BJP expectations and propaganda and so there is now clamour in the ruling party for a fresh NRC in Assam. The home minister is also speaking of unleashing an NRC in the entire country, a step that will only lead to more fear and panic, she said.

Removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, electoral bonds to fill the coffers of the BJP and the government soft-pedaling surveillance of the WhatsApp accounts of several individuals through Pegasus, a spying software, were referred by Sonia Gandhi and pointed out that the tide is now turning against the BJP as seen from it going hopelessly wrong in the recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Taking The Bull By Horn

New Delhi: With the support of the Shiv Sena in both the houses of parliament, the Congress has increased its alliance numbers in the lower house and the after effect was visible with Sonia Gandhi adopting an aggressive stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they tried to sabotage the formation of the alliance government in Maharashtra. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been attacking the government but it is the first time that she has shown her MPs that the Congress will adopt an aggressive stance against the government both inside and outside parliament. The youth and the student wings of the party have also been hitting the streets often now, said a party leader.