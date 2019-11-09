Sonia thanks SPG as Gandhis' security handed over to CRPF

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to the Special Protection Group thanking them, a day after her son Rahul Gandhi too had thanked the elite force, after the government removed SPG cover for the Gandhi family and handed it to the CRPF.

In a letter penned to SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha, Sonia wrote: "The SPG is an outstanding force, is imbued with courage and patriotism in every task they are given. On behalf of my whole family, I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the SPG for looking after our security and well-being with such dedication, discretion and personal care."

Earlier Rahul had thanked the SPG on Twitter: "A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future."

The Union government downgraded the security of the Gandhi family and handed it to the CRPF under Z plus category. The Congress has criticised the move, saying the government is doing it as a part of "vendetta politics".

To back its claim, the Congress cited the Justice J.S. Verma Commission report that said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated due to security lapses.