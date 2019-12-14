Sonia talks of probe into all Modi’s wrongs

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Modi to be prepared for investigations into all wrongs perpetrated by him since coming to power.

She was hinting that Modi won't be the prime minister for ever and he will have to face probe for all the damages he has done to the country, enthusing the party workers assembled here from across the country at a massive rally. She exhorted them not to tolerate his injustices but be prepared for "struggle and sacrifice" to fight back his nefarious divisive policies and destruction of democracy and all constitutional institutions.

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former union minister P Chidambaram as also the Congress chief ministers, Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Bhupinder Hooda and Jyotiraditya Scindia were among the top Congress leaders addressed a "Bharat Bachao" rally organised by the Congress at the Ramlila Grounds here.