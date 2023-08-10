 'Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Should Be Tried For Treason': BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore In Lok Sabha (WATCH)
Rajyavardhan Rathore took potshots at the Congress during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday slammed the Congress and claimed that party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi met with the Chinese Communist party during the 2008 Beijing Olympics instead of meeting the Indian athletes taking party in the showpiece event.

"I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us.

"They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason..," Rathore said as he took on the Congress leadership during his speech on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha.

article-image

Rathore also questioned the silence of the Congress party on the frequent rape cases emerging from their ruled state of Rajasthan.

He lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders in Rajasthan for their 'insensitive comments' on victims of rapes in the state.

"Rajasthan is unsafe for the first time. 17 rapes take place everyday in Rajasthan.

"Their (Congress) MLAs and sons of MLAs and nephews of MLAs are facing cases of sexual assault. They don't say a word on it," said the national spokesperson of the BJP.

article-image

