'Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Should Be Tried For Treason': BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore In Lok Sabha (WATCH)

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday slammed the Congress and claimed that party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi met with the Chinese Communist party during the 2008 Beijing Olympics instead of meeting the Indian athletes taking party in the showpiece event.

"I was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (in China). We came to know that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are coming to meet us. They didn't come to meet us.

"They met the Communist Party of China. They should be tried for treason..," Rathore said as he took on the Congress leadership during his speech on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rathore also questioned the silence of the Congress party on the frequent rape cases emerging from their ruled state of Rajasthan.

He lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders in Rajasthan for their 'insensitive comments' on victims of rapes in the state.

"Rajasthan is unsafe for the first time. 17 rapes take place everyday in Rajasthan.

"Their (Congress) MLAs and sons of MLAs and nephews of MLAs are facing cases of sexual assault. They don't say a word on it," said the national spokesperson of the BJP.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)