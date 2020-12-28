Sonia, Rahul absent, AK Antony hoists Congress flag on Foundation Day

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Monday hoisted the party flag at the AICC headquarters to mark the Congress' 136th Foundation Day as both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul remained absent from the event.
While Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been largely absent from public due to her health, Rahul Gandhi is abroad to see his grandmother in Italy.
Some of those who were present at the party headqiuarters were Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulab Nabi Azad, Rajeev Shukla, and Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said on Sunday that the Wayanad MP was abroad on a personal visit.
Surjewala said on Monday that he will be back soon. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," he said.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother.
Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," Venugopal said.
