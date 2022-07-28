Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far |

A dramatic confrontation reportedly took place in Lok Sabha on Thursday between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union minister Smriti Irani over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark.

According to reports, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 12 noon, the BJP MPs were raising slogans against Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

During this chaos, Gandhi approached BJP leader Rama Devi and reportedly told her that Chowdhury had apologised over the remark. She also asked her as to why her name was being taken in the House.

Amid this conversation, Smriti Irani intervened and said, "Madam, may I help you? I took your name." The agitated Congress President then turned around and retorted, "don’t talk to me", reports said.

The heated exchange of words between Gandhi and Irani reportedly lasted for two to three minutes. Several MPs, including TMC's Mahua Moitra, NCP’s Supriya Sule, BJP’s Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Meghwal, came forward to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, the leaders have different versions of this face-off. Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of "encircling and heckling" the Congress president, whereas Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of "greater and greater aggression".

Here's what they said:

Mahua Moitra:

The TMC MP said the 75-year-old leader was "encircled and heckled pack-wolf style". In a tweet, Moitra said, "Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson." "Disgusted to read BJP lies and false version in press," the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal said.

Nirmala Sitharaman:

Sitharaman today accused Sonia Gandhi of "greater and greater aggression". Sitharaman said, "Some of our Lok Sabha MPs felt threatened when Sonia Gandhi came up to our senior leader Rama Devi to find out what was happening during which, one of our members approached there and she (Sonia Gandhi) said you don't talk to me, putting the member down in the House". "So instead of remorse, from the highest leader of the Congress party, we find greater and greater aggression," Sitharaman said.

Supriya Sule:

Sule said she had arrived late on the scene and was unaware of what transpired between the two leaders. "Smriti Irani said Sonia Gandhi threatened her? To be honest, I went much later, I was not there when this whole thing happened," Sule told reporters. "When I went Soniaji was not talking to anyone. A lot of MPs were there. Lot of commotion. Emotions were running high," she said. "Soniaji mentioned to me that she went to speak to Rama Devi and she had a chat and then there was too much commotion. So nobody really knows what happened," she added.

Saptagiri Ulaka:

The Congress MP said Gandhi was "heckled, verbally assaulted with gesticulations". "BJP MPs led by Smt Irani tried to physically intimidate her when she politely tried to approach BJP women MPs. Traumatic seeing such behavior inside Parliament," he added.

