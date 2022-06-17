e-Paper Get App

Sonia Gandhi under close observation in Hospital: Congress

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: IANS

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiractor tract, along with other post-COVID symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment, the Congress party issued a statement.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning.

A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment.

