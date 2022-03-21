Sonia Gandhi took full responsibility for Congress' debacle in Punjab Assembly elections: Report

Congress President Sonia Gandhi took full responsibility for the party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly elections, a Congress official present at the recently-held Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting told NDTV.

According to the report, Ghulam Nabi Azad, a senior Congress leader and a member of the G-23 asked who is responsible for the "massacre in Punjab".

Directing his questions at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Azad reportedly asked, "Who took the decision of replacing Amarinder Singh three months before the elections with Charanjit Singh Channi? Who appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as state President?"

Sonia Gandhi reportedly cut Azad off and asked him not to go further with these questions or take anyone's name. Later, the Congress President said she took all the decisions in Punjab, and that she takes full responsibility of the debacle.

Azad then thanked her for "taking responsibility", a Congress source told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Azad met Gandhi on Friday at her residence, and said that leadership change is not an issue as the CWC unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls.

Azad told reporters that he gave her suggestions to strengthen the party and held a discussion on how to take on rivals "unitedly" in the forthcoming assembly polls.

In the working committee, when she had offered to quit, "all of us, be it from any group or thinking, said Mrs Gandhi you continue, we have no problems, but there are some suggestions we had given to strengthen the organisation," Azad said.

"Nobody has said Mrs Gandhi should just quit, let me tell you very clearly that we had decided in the working committee," he told reporters.

