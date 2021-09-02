Sonia Gandhi to take final call on Prashant Kishor's induction into Congress; senior leaders object – Here is what we know so far

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will take a final call on inducting election strategist Prashant Kishor in the party as Congress leaders are divided over the issue. Party sources told IANS that Sonia Gandhi has already started the consultation process.

Kishor has more recently worked with the Trinamool Congress and has been credited as the man behind the thumping victory of the party in the West Bengal assembly elections.

As Kishor wants a full-fledged role and decision making authority on election related issues, party leaders are averse of giving free hand to one person on the selection of candidates.

After two poll debacles, the Congress is in search of advisors. With the demise of seasoned leader Ahmed Patel, Congress has already lost an ace strategist.

Kishor has met Congress leader and party's former president Rahul Gandhi quietly a few times to discuss the party's revival ahead of several Assembly elections -- including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held next year, sources told IANS.

Rahul Gandhi has informally discussed the plan with the Congress leaders and sought their view for Kishor's entry into the party, and to what extent he can be given responsibility for the party's poll strategy, party leaders who were part of these deliberations told IANS.

Kishor, who has also met General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and interim chief Sonia Gandhi during these deliberations, has given a plan to the Congress leadership and the talking points are being discussed among the senior leaders.

Sources told IANS that Kishor may be appointed as General Secretary in charge of election management, but party seniors insist that giving sole responsibility of elections to one person is not a good idea as Kishor cannot be trusted in totality.

Since Kishor met Rahul Gandhi on July 13 and submitted his plan, many rounds of meetings have taken place within the Congress setup, and some party leaders feel his skills may be used in the elections.

The Congress is preparing for polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and some northeastern states next year. Kishor has recently handled campaigns of the Trinamool Congress, the DMK and the YSRCP and has relations across party lines.

Senior leaders raise objections:

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has held discussions with several senior leaders over Prashant Kishor's inclusion in the party, sources told PTI.

Some of these leaders have raised objections over his inclusion in the party, while others have favoured it as they feel he will bring a lot to the table for the party, they said.

The group of 23 dissident leaders, who had written to Gandhi last year seeking an overhaul of the organisation, are also learnt to have objected to his joining the Congress as the matter was discussed among them at a meeting, the sources told PTI.

Kishor had initially worked with the BJP in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter joined the JD(U) and was the party's vice president.

Kishor also worked with the Congress during the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He also assisted the party in Punjab and was Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's adviser, a post he quit recently.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:51 AM IST