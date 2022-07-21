Sonia Gandhi to be quizzed by ED again on July 25 in connection with National Herald Case

Sonia Gandhi | ANI Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday for about two hours in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.The interrogation was undertaken by the same assistant director-level investigation officer who had interrogated her son Rahul Gandhi in the case.

Priyanka Gandhi accompanied Sonia to the ED office and later Rahul joined them.The ED has summoned Sonia for a second round of questioning on Monday.The ED officials claimed the interrogation session on Thursday ended on Sonia Gandhi's request as she is still recouping from Covid-19. Congress chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh, immediately after his release from the Kingsway Camp police station with other party leaders, said this was a total lie, circulated by a wire agency which cited ED sources.At 12.20, when the interrogation began, she was told that she will get a lunch break but has to return for further questioning. However, at 2.20 pm, the ED officials told her that she can go for lunch break return on Monday for the second round.Sonia, Jairam claimed, said she was prepared to return and face interrogation until night and she wanted it to continue on Friday as she wants the process completed as early as possible.

He condemned ED for lying that her interrogation was stopped on her request.The ED excused her on Friday since its officials are busy in some court cases.Youth Congress workers took to the streets, set a vehicle in Bengaluru on fire and stopped trains in protest against the ED action. In reply to a question, Jairam said the protests will continue on Friday at all district headquarters in the country.Senior party leaders, including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Pawan Khera, were detained for protesting in the national capital.