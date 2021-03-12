Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul to campaign in Bengal polls, prominent G-23 leaders missing from Congress star campaigners list

Prominent G-23 members including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari have not been included in the Congress list of star campaigners for West Bengal assembly elections.

The list of 30-star campaigners includes Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Party chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Capt Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel are also in the list.

Twenty-three Congress leaders, referred to as G-23, had in August last written to Sonia Gandhi calling for "full-time and effective leadership" and internal elections including to Congress Working Committee.