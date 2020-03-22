Sonia Gandhi slams govt for testing very few

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi questioned the government for only 15,701 persons tested in India for coronavirus in a nation of 130 crore “despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations.”

Asserting that the public and private sector capacities were under-utilisesd, she sought in a 2-page statement that “testing of all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive.”

Sonia, however, did not seek closure of Parliament where many MPs are fearing to get infected. Even while expressing grave conceren over the COVID-19 pandemic, she said: “In this hour of uncertainty, it is my unflinching belief that we will overcome this huge challenge with resilience and determination.”

Noting that precaution and prevention as the most effective remedies, she appealed to the people to stay at home unless urgency and exigencies demand otherwise. Noting that the entire nation stands united in the joint fight against COVID-19, Sonia urged the Prime Minister for action on certain key issues. These are:

— No clarity on the number of beds, isolation chambers, ventilators, medical teams, medical supplies and their location. Each hospital’s location and their emergency phone numbers should be publicly shared. Special budgetary allocation is an equally important factor.

“Under the present circumstances, it is only naturl to be anxious. At the same time, it is important not to be frightened or panic. India will not bow to this painful crisis. Let us stand united in braving this challenged. Together, we will overcome this,” she tweeted.